China appreciates Estonia's participation in Belt and Road...

Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli has expressed appreciation for Estonia's support and participation in the Belt and Road Initiative, calling on both sides to fully tap the potentials to step up economic and trade cooperation. Zhang made the remarks while meeting with Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid on Thursday evening in Tallinn, capital of the Baltic country.

