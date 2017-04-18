British troops join Eastern Europe fo...

British troops join Eastern Europe forces to guard Baltic states against growing Russian aggression

Thursday Read more: Mirror.co.uk

Around 850 of our soldiers began a key mission in Estonia today, helping to guard the Baltic states, with 150 more in Poland alongside US forces Secretary of State for Defence Sir Michael Fallon visits Estonia for the opening ceremony of the UK-led NATO Enhanced Forward Presence battlegroup in Tapa Around 850 of our soldiers began a key mission in Estonia today, helping to guard the Baltic states, with 150 more in Poland alongside US forces.

