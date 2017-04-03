Azerbaijan, Estonia intend to reach n...

Azerbaijan, Estonia intend to reach new level of cooperation

The strengthening of economic relations and improving the interaction between businessmen of the two countries were the key topics of the third meeting of the Azerbaijan-Estonia Intergovernmental Commission in Baku on April 7. The meeting chaired by Estonia's Minister of Public Administration Mihhail Korb and Azerbaijan's Minister of Transport, Communication and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade ended with the signing of a protocol on trade and economic cooperation. Korb, following the signing ceremony, said that the protocol was prepared with participation of specialists from various ministries of the two states, and envisages many different areas of cooperation - from energy, tourism and trade to culture, Trend reported.

