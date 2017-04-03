Azerbaijan, Estonia intend to reach new level of cooperation
The strengthening of economic relations and improving the interaction between businessmen of the two countries were the key topics of the third meeting of the Azerbaijan-Estonia Intergovernmental Commission in Baku on April 7. The meeting chaired by Estonia's Minister of Public Administration Mihhail Korb and Azerbaijan's Minister of Transport, Communication and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade ended with the signing of a protocol on trade and economic cooperation. Korb, following the signing ceremony, said that the protocol was prepared with participation of specialists from various ministries of the two states, and envisages many different areas of cooperation - from energy, tourism and trade to culture, Trend reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Today.Az.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Holocaust monuments defaced in Russia, Estonia (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Muslim birthrate worries Russia (Nov '06)
|Aug '16
|Khan
|155
|This Tiny Country Thinks Virtual Citizens Will ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|truth
|1
|Russian Language in Retreat in Ukraine (May '07)
|Jul '16
|Th cln
|624
|Excluded groups say they should be part of Un A... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Here is what I
|4
|Starship has almost fully autonomous robots del... (May '16)
|May '16
|Cheddar Cheese
|1
|Russia Hews Closer To Zhirinovsky's Wacky Visio... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|just a guy i knew
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC