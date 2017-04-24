American F-35 jets head to Estonia for exercises in Putin's backyard

U.S. Air Force F-35 joint strike fighters arrived in Estonia on Tuesday, putting the latest in U.S. military jet technology close to Russia at a time of escalating tensions between Washington and Moscow. The fifth-generation Lockheed Martin jets arrived at the Amari air base on Tuesday and were greeted by Estonian Defense Minister Margus Tsahkna, according to tweets from the U.S. Embassy in Tallinn.

