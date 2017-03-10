Start of the new phase of Paepargi de...

Start of the new phase of Paepargi development project

AS Merko Ehitus has started the new phase of Paepargi apartment development project, located at LasnamA e district in Tallinn. Two 8-storey buildings at Paepargi 43 and 47 will be completed in 2018 summer.

Chicago, IL

