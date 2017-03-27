Russia may be helping supply Taliban ...

Russia may be helping supply Taliban insurgents - US general

Thursday Mar 23 Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

The top U.S. general in Europe said on Thursday that he had seen Russian influence on Afghan Taliban insurgents growing and raised the possibility that Moscow was helping supply the militants, whose reach is expanding in southern Afghanistan. Commander of U.S. Forces in Europe, General Curtis Scaparrotti speaks during a news conference in Tallinn, Estonia, March 14, 2017.

