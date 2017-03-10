Robe for New Eesti Rahva Muuseum

Robe for New Eesti Rahva Muuseum

The brand new Eesti Rahva Muuseum in Tartu has recently opened in a fabulous new single story state-of-the-art 350 metre long architectural masterpiece resembling a portion of a runway lifting upwards built on the former Raadi Air Base just outside the cultural hub and second city of Tartu, and near to the site of the original Muuseum at Raadi Manor. Around 100 x Robe LED fixtures a mix of DL4S Profiles, DL4X Spots, LEDBeam 1000s and CycFX 8s have been specified and supplied for the Muuseum's three main performance, event and conference spaces.

