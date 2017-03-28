OEG: Delisting of Shares from Warsaw ...

OEG: Delisting of Shares from Warsaw Stock Exchange

Read more: GlobeNewswire

Olympic Entertainment Group AS has initiated proceedings for delisting its shares from the main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange. According to Polish law, delisting of a company from a regulated market is subject to launching a tender offer in respect of the shares of such company acquired from the respective regulated market by the majority shareholder of such company and respective resolution of the General Meeting of shareholders of such company.

Chicago, IL

