Notice on calling the Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of as LHV Group
The Management Board of AS LHV Group hereby calls the general meeting of the shareholders, to be held at 13:00 on 29 March 2017 at Hilton Hotel , "Ballroom" conference hall . Registration of participants will start at the venue of the meeting at 12:00.
