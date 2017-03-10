Jevgenia Petrosjan has been appointed...

Jevgenia Petrosjan has been appointed Sales Manager at Guestjoy

Read more: Hospitality Net

Jevgenia Petrosjan joins GuestJoy as a Sales Manager, bringing in more than 10 years of hospitality and tourism management experience. As a Sales Manager, Jevgenia will oversee day-to-day sales operations of Guestjoy company, including visits to our international customers in Czech Republic, Germany and France.

Chicago, IL

