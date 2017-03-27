International Group Sees New Niche for Bringing Stability to Cyberspace
The Global Commission on the Stability of Cyberspace, launched in Munich last month, joins a complex tapestry of international bodies trying to impose rules of the road on the wild west of cyberspace. What the Global Commission can add to the mix, Chairwoman Marina Kaljurand told Nextgov recently, is a broad membership that spans former government officials, the private sector, legal experts, academics and technologists.
