Injury Ends Pjaca's Juventus Season

Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: Vital Football

Juventus' Marko Pjaca isn't going to play again this season after suffering a serious knee injury whilst on international duty with Croatia. He was stretched off in the second half of a friendly defeat in Estonia - as Croatia surprisingly lost 3-0 in Tallinn - with an anterior cruciate knee ligament injury confirmed.

Chicago, IL

