Fund Ehitus to build Tallinn headquarters of Eu it agency for Eur 8.8 mln

The Estonian state real estate management company RKAS and Fund Ehitus OU signed an agreement on Tuesday whereby Fund Ehitus will build the headquarters of the European Agency for the Operational Management of large-scale IT Systems in the Area of Freedom, Security and Justice in Tallinn for more than 8.8 mln euros, reports LETA/BNS.... Read more...

Chicago, IL

