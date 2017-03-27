Estonian public broadcaster about to ...

Estonian public broadcaster about to get EUR 50 mln complex

16 hrs ago

The Estonian Cabinet is expected soon to endorse a plan of public broadcaster ERR to build a brand new structure for its television services in the courtyard of the public radio building in downtown Tallinn for more than 50 mln euros, which includes the cost of installations, reports LETA/BNS.... Read more...

