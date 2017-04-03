Estonian police teddy bears will comf...

Estonian police teddy bears will comfort children

Thursday Mar 30

Police cars in Estonia will soon be equipped with teddy bears to help comfort children at the scene of incidents, if a crowdfunding plan comes together. A group of students were "stunned" to discover that children are involved in more than a thousand accidents a year at school, in the home, in playgrounds, or on the roads, and are often left "injured, in a state of shock, or just in need of comfort," the Jarva Teataja newspaper reports.

Chicago, IL

