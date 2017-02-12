Estonia 2017: Geoff reviews Eesti Lau...

Estonia 2017: Geoff reviews Eesti Laul finalists; have a say in our poll

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: The Daily Millbury

Eesti Laul 2017 will be the ninth edition of the Estonian national selection Eesti Laul, which will select Estonia's entry for the Eurovision Song Contest 2017. The competition will consist of 20 entries competing in two semi-finals on 11 and 18 February 2017 leading to a ten-song final on 4 March 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Holocaust monuments defaced in Russia, Estonia (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Muslim birthrate worries Russia (Nov '06) Aug '16 Khan 155
News This Tiny Country Thinks Virtual Citizens Will ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 truth 1
News Russian Language in Retreat in Ukraine (May '07) Jul '16 Th cln 624
News Excluded groups say they should be part of Un A... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Here is what I 4
News Starship has almost fully autonomous robots del... (May '16) May '16 Cheddar Cheese 1
News Russia Hews Closer To Zhirinovsky's Wacky Visio... (Apr '16) Apr '16 just a guy i knew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,845 • Total comments across all topics: 279,296,028

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC