Estonia 2017: Geoff reviews Eesti Laul finalists; have a say in our poll

Eesti Laul 2017 will be the ninth edition of the Estonian national selection Eesti Laul, which will select Estonia's entry for the Eurovision Song Contest 2017. The competition will consist of 20 entries competing in two semi-finals on 11 and 18 February 2017 leading to a ten-song final on 4 March 2017.

