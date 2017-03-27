Creed Meets with Estonian Rural Affairs Minister on Brexit ahead of...

The Minister for Agriculture Food & Marine, Michael Creed TD, this afternoon met with his Estonian counterpart, Minister Tarmo Tamm in Tallinn to discuss the implications of Brexit for the Irish agri-food and fisheries sectors. Commenting after the meeting Minister Creed said; " This is my fourth visit to an E.U. Member State in the past fortnight as part of an extensive consultation process with other Agriculture Ministers on the implications of Brexit, with a view to building alliances to ensure that agri-food and fisheries concerns are at the top of the E.U negotiation agenda.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.