Changes in disclosing 2016 annual report and the time of Annual General Meeting

Shareholders general meeting for the 2016 financial year will take place on 28 April 2017 at 10.00 a.m. at Nordic Hotel Forum, the Arcturus conference room . group consists of Estonia's leading construction company AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, the Latvian-market-oriented SIA Merks, UAB Merko Statyba that is operating on the Lithuanian market, construction company Peritus EntreprenA r AS in Norway and the real estate development business unit along with real estate holding companies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.