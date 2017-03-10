Art Bahrain Across Borders Internatio...

Art Bahrain Across Borders International Fair opened to the public today

Bahrain's second contemporary art fair, Art Bahrain Across Borders is being held at the Bahrain International Exhibition and Conference Centre from 22-26 March under the patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka Bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa. The fair hosts acclaimed artists and galleries from all corners of the world and has been designed to embrace and highlight excellence in the local arts sector, whilst uniting the local and global art communities and providing a stage for learning, engagement and the exchange of ideas.

Chicago, IL

