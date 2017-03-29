Akinal Invests in Estonia
Turkish nonwovens producer Akinal is investing 20 million in a 24,000 square meter land parcel with existing 11,000 square meter building in Tallin, Estonia. This plant will be dedicated to manufacture spunlace nonwoven roll goods for baby, personal care and medical wet and dry wipes with over 18,000 tons annual capacity.
