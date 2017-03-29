Akinal Invests in Estonia

Akinal Invests in Estonia

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Nonwovens Industry

Turkish nonwovens producer Akinal is investing 20 million in a 24,000 square meter land parcel with existing 11,000 square meter building in Tallin, Estonia. This plant will be dedicated to manufacture spunlace nonwoven roll goods for baby, personal care and medical wet and dry wipes with over 18,000 tons annual capacity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nonwovens Industry.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Holocaust monuments defaced in Russia, Estonia (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Muslim birthrate worries Russia (Nov '06) Aug '16 Khan 155
News This Tiny Country Thinks Virtual Citizens Will ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 truth 1
News Russian Language in Retreat in Ukraine (May '07) Jul '16 Th cln 624
News Excluded groups say they should be part of Un A... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Here is what I 4
News Starship has almost fully autonomous robots del... (May '16) May '16 Cheddar Cheese 1
News Russia Hews Closer To Zhirinovsky's Wacky Visio... (Apr '16) Apr '16 just a guy i knew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,389 • Total comments across all topics: 279,918,552

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC