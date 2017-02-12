Us warship plunges towards Russia as Putin fumes over Natoa Us...

Us warship plunges towards Russia as ...

Us warship plunges towards Russia as Putin fumes over Nato

Friday Feb 24 Read more: Daily Star

USS Hue City is the latest vessel to move into the Baltic Sea as weapons and soldiers from the western alliance mass close to Russia. Vladimir Putin has fumed over the build-up as the Kremlin condemns the continuous deployments as a "threat" to Russia.

