Us warship plunges towards Russia as Putin fumes over Natoa Us...
USS Hue City is the latest vessel to move into the Baltic Sea as weapons and soldiers from the western alliance mass close to Russia. Vladimir Putin has fumed over the build-up as the Kremlin condemns the continuous deployments as a "threat" to Russia.
