The Baltic states: No easy target

On February 16, Lithuania celebrated the 99th anniversary of its restoration of independence in 1918, which was cut short by subsequent Soviet annexation after World War II. However, since Russia's occupation of Crimea in 2014 and its shadow war in eastern Ukraine, policy-makers and pundits have been asking whether the three Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania are again at risk in face of Moscow's rising ambitions.

