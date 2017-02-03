Nominations Announced for Fed Cup World Group and World Group II ties

ITF : The ITF has announced the official team nominations for the 2017 Fed Cup by BNP Paribas World Group and World Group II first round ties taking place on 11-12 February. Three Zone Group I events are also taking place on 6-11 February: Europe/Africa Zone Group I in Tallinn, Estonia; Americas Zone Group I in Metepec, Mexico; and Asia/Oceania Zone Group I in Astana, Kazakhstan.

