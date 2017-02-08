New drug screening system could help speed development of a cure for HPV
Scientists have used genetic engineering techniques to develop a new system that could aid identification of potential drug targets and treatments for human papillomavirus infection, according to a PLOS Pathogens study. HPVs include more than 200 subtypes and cause illnesses ranging from genital warts to throat and cervical cancer.
