NATO cyber vanguard to put EU defense chiefs through paces

Friday Feb 3 Read more: DM Review

NATO's Baltic outpost is gearing up to test decision-making among European Union defense ministers during a simulated cyber assault. Estonia, a nation of 1.3 million people that borders Russia and is home to NATO's cyber-defense center, will host the exercise during its six-month presidency of the European Union, which starts July 1, Defense Minister Margus Tsahkna said in an interview.

