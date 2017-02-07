NATO cyber vanguard to put EU defense chiefs through paces

NATO's Baltic outpost is gearing up to test decision-making among European Union defense ministers during a simulated cyber assault. Estonia, a nation of 1.3 million people that borders Russia and is home to NATO's cyber-defense center, will host the exercise during its six-month presidency of the European Union, which starts July 1, Defense Minister Margus Tsahkna said in an interview.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DM Review.