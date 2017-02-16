Lawyers say Russia's alleged US elect...

Lawyers say Russia's alleged US election hacks exploited a legal grey zone

Thursday Feb 9 Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Russia's alleged computer hacking to interfere in US elections was no act of war, but exploited a legal grey zone that makes justifying retaliation hard, international lawyers specializing in cyber issues said Wednesday. Moscow's interference in the presidential campaign last year by hacking Democratic Party computers and leaking embarrassing communications was an act of espionage - legal under international law - and at worst a slight violation of US sovereignty, the lawyers said.

