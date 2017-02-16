Into the Valley and Into the Factory Add More Names

Into the Valley and Into the Factory have both announced a number of new names for their upcoming editions as the lineups continue to shape up. Into the Valley-now held in the sunken former quarry and abandoned prison of Rummu in Estonia, just outside Tallinn-has announced Studio Barnhus capo Axel Boman , Craig Richards , and also Dyed Soundorom and Fernando Costantini .

Start the conversation, or Read more at XLR8R.