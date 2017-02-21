His Majesty expressed his sincere con...

His Majesty expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes to President Kaljulaid.

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said has sent a cable of congratulations to President Kersti Kaljulaid of the Republic of Estonia on the occasion of his country's National Day.

