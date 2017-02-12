Happy Birthday Estonia :ee: !! [Flickr]
With the current and past Estonian President and Prime Minister ... and fellow Estonians Carmen Kass, Vlad, and Sten Tamkivi. 99 years ago, on Feb 24, the Republic of Estonia became free, and my great grandfather's brother became the first President .
