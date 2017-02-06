Four U.S. Army Abrams tanks, 15 BFVs ...

Four U.S. Army Abrams tanks, 15 BFVs reach Estonia

Four U.S. Army M1A2 Abrams battle tanks and 15 Bradley Fighting Vehicles arrived in Estonia on Monday as part of NATO's Operation Atlantic Resolve. U.S. troops of the 68th Armored Regiment's 1st Battalion arrived Friday, the Estonian Defense Forces said in a statement.

Chicago, IL

