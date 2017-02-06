Four U.S. Army Abrams tanks, 15 BFVs reach Estonia
Four U.S. Army M1A2 Abrams battle tanks and 15 Bradley Fighting Vehicles arrived in Estonia on Monday as part of NATO's Operation Atlantic Resolve. U.S. troops of the 68th Armored Regiment's 1st Battalion arrived Friday, the Estonian Defense Forces said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Holocaust monuments defaced in Russia, Estonia
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Muslim birthrate worries Russia (Nov '06)
|Aug '16
|Khan
|155
|This Tiny Country Thinks Virtual Citizens Will ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|truth
|1
|Russian Language in Retreat in Ukraine (May '07)
|Jul '16
|Th cln
|624
|Excluded groups say they should be part of Un A... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Here is what I
|4
|Starship has almost fully autonomous robots del... (May '16)
|May '16
|Cheddar Cheese
|1
|Russia Hews Closer To Zhirinovsky's Wacky Visio... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|just a guy i knew
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC