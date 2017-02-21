Estonian Robots Headed For US Must Master Crosswalks

A knee-high, black-and-white buggy rolls down a snowy pavement in Estonia's capital Tallinn and, carefully avoiding pedestrians, stops obediently at the red traffic light of a large road junction. The six-wheeled robot , on its way to deliver lunch to a client, knows to cross only when the pedestrian light is green, but, armless, it cannot press the traffic light button.

