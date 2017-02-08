Eesti Energia switches on gas fueled ...

Eesti Energia switches on gas fueled CHP unit at Iru

To meet increased demand for thermal energy resulting from cold weather, the state owned Estonian energy group Eesti Energia on Tuesday put to work a natural gas powered combined heat and power generating unit at the Iru power plant near Tallinn that has stood idle for a whole year.... Read more...

Chicago, IL

