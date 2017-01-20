Chinese company buys Linxtelecom's Tallinn center and Baltc Sea cable
The Chinese company Citic Telecom has finalized the acquisition of the telecommunication business of Linx Telecommunications B.V., which includes Linx's 470 kilometer submarine fiber network in the Baltic Sea and its network operations centers in Moscow and Tallinn, Estonia, reports LETA/BNS.... Read more...
Start the conversation, or Read more at City Paper's Baltics Worldwide.
