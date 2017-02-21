British troops given guide to Estonia...

British troops given guide to Estonian strip clubs

Friday Feb 17 Read more: Newsday

The Ministry of Defence provided British soldiers with a guide to strip clubs in the Estonian capital, a freedom of information request to the department has revealed. The advice featured in a booklet titled "Tallinn guide for friendly forces", given to troops taking part in a Nato Steadfast Javelin training operation.

Chicago, IL

