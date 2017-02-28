Baltika's unaudited financial results, fourth quarter and 12 months of 2016
Baltika Group's fourth quarter resulted in net profit in the amount of 620 thousand euros, which is 287 thousand euros improvement over the same period comparative result in the previous year. The result of last year fourth quarter was net loss of 4,641 thousand euros and comparative figure of continued operations was a profit of 333 thousand euros.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Holocaust monuments defaced in Russia, Estonia
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Muslim birthrate worries Russia (Nov '06)
|Aug '16
|Khan
|155
|This Tiny Country Thinks Virtual Citizens Will ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|truth
|1
|Russian Language in Retreat in Ukraine (May '07)
|Jul '16
|Th cln
|624
|Excluded groups say they should be part of Un A... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Here is what I
|4
|Starship has almost fully autonomous robots del... (May '16)
|May '16
|Cheddar Cheese
|1
|Russia Hews Closer To Zhirinovsky's Wacky Visio... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|just a guy i knew
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC