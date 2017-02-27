AS Tallinna Vesi lodged an appeal in ...

AS Tallinna Vesi lodged an appeal in cassation with the Supreme Court ...

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

AS Tallinna Vesi lodged an appeal in cassation with the Supreme Court regarding the tariff dispute between AS Tallinna Vesi and Estonian Competition Authority AS Tallinna Vesi lodged an appeal in cassation with the Supreme Court against the Tallinn Circuit Court's decision of 26th January 2017. The appeal in cassation, against the Tallinn Circuit Court's decision, means that the dispute has not yet reached the final verdict.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Holocaust monuments defaced in Russia, Estonia Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Muslim birthrate worries Russia (Nov '06) Aug '16 Khan 155
News This Tiny Country Thinks Virtual Citizens Will ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 truth 1
News Russian Language in Retreat in Ukraine (May '07) Jul '16 Th cln 624
News Excluded groups say they should be part of Un A... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Here is what I 4
News Starship has almost fully autonomous robots del... (May '16) May '16 Cheddar Cheese 1
News Russia Hews Closer To Zhirinovsky's Wacky Visio... (Apr '16) Apr '16 just a guy i knew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Space Station
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,831 • Total comments across all topics: 279,195,104

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC