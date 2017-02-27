AS Tallinna Vesi lodged an appeal in cassation with the Supreme Court regarding the tariff dispute between AS Tallinna Vesi and Estonian Competition Authority AS Tallinna Vesi lodged an appeal in cassation with the Supreme Court against the Tallinn Circuit Court's decision of 26th January 2017. The appeal in cassation, against the Tallinn Circuit Court's decision, means that the dispute has not yet reached the final verdict.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.