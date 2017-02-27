AS Tallinna Vesi lodged an appeal in cassation with the Supreme Court ...
AS Tallinna Vesi lodged an appeal in cassation with the Supreme Court regarding the tariff dispute between AS Tallinna Vesi and Estonian Competition Authority AS Tallinna Vesi lodged an appeal in cassation with the Supreme Court against the Tallinn Circuit Court's decision of 26th January 2017. The appeal in cassation, against the Tallinn Circuit Court's decision, means that the dispute has not yet reached the final verdict.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Holocaust monuments defaced in Russia, Estonia
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Muslim birthrate worries Russia (Nov '06)
|Aug '16
|Khan
|155
|This Tiny Country Thinks Virtual Citizens Will ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|truth
|1
|Russian Language in Retreat in Ukraine (May '07)
|Jul '16
|Th cln
|624
|Excluded groups say they should be part of Un A... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Here is what I
|4
|Starship has almost fully autonomous robots del... (May '16)
|May '16
|Cheddar Cheese
|1
|Russia Hews Closer To Zhirinovsky's Wacky Visio... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|just a guy i knew
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC