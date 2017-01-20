AS Tallink Grupp statistics for Janua...

AS Tallink Grupp statistics for January 2017

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

In January 2017 AS Tallink Grupp transported 561 493 passengers, which is almost a 1% increase compared to January 2016. The number of cargo units increased by 1.8% to 24 904 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 0.8% to 68 189 units in the same comparison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Holocaust monuments defaced in Russia, Estonia Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Muslim birthrate worries Russia (Nov '06) Aug '16 Khan 155
News This Tiny Country Thinks Virtual Citizens Will ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 truth 1
News Russian Language in Retreat in Ukraine (May '07) Jul '16 Th cln 624
News Excluded groups say they should be part of Un A... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Here is what I 4
News Starship has almost fully autonomous robots del... (May '16) May '16 Cheddar Cheese 1
News Russia Hews Closer To Zhirinovsky's Wacky Visio... (Apr '16) Apr '16 just a guy i knew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. China
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,671 • Total comments across all topics: 278,514,349

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC