Ambassador Mkrtchyan gives books on A...

Ambassador Mkrtchyan gives books on Armenian history to National Library of Estonia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenia's Ambassador to Estonia Tigran Mkrtchyan visited Tallinn to take part in the ceremonies dedicated to the 90th anniversary of the establishment of the Republic of Estonia where he held a number of meetings, press service of the Armenian MFA told "Armenpress".  During a meeting with Director General of the National Library of Estonia Janne Andresoo, Ambassador Mkrtchyan thanked Mrs. Andresoo on holding the exhibition entitled "Coverage of the Armenian Genocide in the first pages of international media" in the library, as well as appreciated the traditional productive cooperation between the library and the Embassy.  During the meeting proposals on implementing a number of programs with the National Library were discussed and at the same time it was emphasized to give a legal base to the relations between the national libraries of Armenia ... (more)

