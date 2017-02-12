12:13 Kyrgyzstan and Estonia to strengthen mutual cooperation in all spheres

Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Estonia Kubanychbek Omuraliyev visited Tallinn city on the sidelines of participation in official events dedicated to the 99th anniversary of Estonia's independence on Feb.22-25, reports the Kyrgyz Foreign Affairs press service. The Ambassador met with representatives of Estonian Foreign Ministry, the Ministry of Economy and Communications, the Parliament, the Electronic Management Academy of Estonia and Tallinn University.

