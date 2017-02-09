1-68 Armor Regiment brings armor to Estonia

CAMP ADAZI, Latvia - An Estonian soldier helps ground guide an M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle manned by Soldiers of 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, during railhead operations in Tapa, Estonia, Feb. 6, 2017. The vehicles arrived from Poland to support 1-68 AR, during their 9-month rotation in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve, a U.S. led effort in Eastern Europe that demonstrates U.S. commitment to the collective security of NATO and dedication to enduring peace and stability in the region.

