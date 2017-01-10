Why the Baltics want to be Nordic

Why the Baltics want to be Nordic

Read more: The Peninsula

If you happen to think the three Baltic nations -- Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia -- are East European, post-Soviet states, be careful not to say so to politicians from the three small nations. They are proud North Europeans or even Nordics, and they will take issue with those who disagree.

Chicago, IL

