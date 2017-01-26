W rtsil to optimise maintenance and engine performance of Tallink's new M/S Megastar

W rtsil to optimise maintenance and e...

WA rtsilA has signed a five-year maintenance agreement with Estonia based AS Tallink Grupp for their new RoPax ferry M/S Megastar on the Tallinn - Helsinki route across the Gulf of Finland. Megastar starts operation on 29 January 2017.

