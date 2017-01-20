Ukraine President Calls for Sustained...

Ukraine President Calls for Sustained US Sanctions on Russia

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: Voice of America

Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko, right, and his Estonian counterpart Kersti Kaljulaid inspect an honor guard during Poroshenko's visit in Tallinn, Estonia Jan. 23, 2017. Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on Tuesday called on world powers to maintain sanctions against Russia, apparently in response to comments by President Donald Trump that indicated a U.S. willingness to ease the longstanding restrictions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Holocaust monuments defaced in Russia, Estonia Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Muslim birthrate worries Russia (Nov '06) Aug '16 Khan 155
News This Tiny Country Thinks Virtual Citizens Will ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 truth 1
News Russian Language in Retreat in Ukraine (May '07) Jul '16 Th cln 624
News Excluded groups say they should be part of Un A... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Here is what I 4
News Starship has almost fully autonomous robots del... (May '16) May '16 Cheddar Cheese 1
News Russia Hews Closer To Zhirinovsky's Wacky Visio... (Apr '16) Apr '16 just a guy i knew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,398 • Total comments across all topics: 278,431,383

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC