The United States must join Europe to resist Russia's meddling

Sunday Jan 1

For many Americans, President Obama's announcement of sanctions against Russia last week brought home a shocking realization that Russia is using hybrid warfare in an aggressive attempt to disrupt and undermine our democracy. But for many Europeans, this is old news.

Chicago, IL

