The EU President Just Labeled America a "Threat" as Bad as Radical Islam
In his letter, Tusk suggested the European Union label longtime ally the United States a "threat," effectively putting America in a category alongside China , Russia , radical Islam, war, and terror. From the Estonian capital, Tallinn, the EU president claimed that the first weeks of Donald Trump 's presidency are contributing to the "highly unpredictable" outlook for the bloc, CBS News reported this morning.
