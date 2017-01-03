Telecoms firms and internet services like WhatsApp face tougher new privacy rules
Telecoms providers will face fines of up to 20 million or 4% of global turnover if they're caught breaking new EU privacy rules that will also hit firms processing vast amounts of machine data in the internet of things. The new ePrivacy regulation, which is an updated version of a 2009 directive that allowed for some differences in national law, has caused an upset among internet companies for drawing services like WhatsApp, Facetime, Skype or chats in online games under telecoms law.
