Simple Session 17 Is Coming

Simple Session 17 Is Coming

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: Transworld

On February 4-5, 2017 the Saku Arena in Tallinn, Estonia will play host to an international field of elite skateboarding talent both European and overseas. Simple Session has been a highly anticipated event for 17 years and one of Europe's leading indoor contests.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Transworld.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Holocaust monuments defaced in Russia, Estonia Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Muslim birthrate worries Russia (Nov '06) Aug '16 Khan 155
News This Tiny Country Thinks Virtual Citizens Will ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 truth 1
News Russian Language in Retreat in Ukraine (May '07) Jul '16 Th cln 624
News Excluded groups say they should be part of Un A... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Here is what I 4
News Starship has almost fully autonomous robots del... (May '16) May '16 Cheddar Cheese 1
News Russia Hews Closer To Zhirinovsky's Wacky Visio... (Apr '16) Apr '16 just a guy i knew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,893 • Total comments across all topics: 278,185,185

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC