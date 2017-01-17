Russia accuses U.S. of starting new a...

Russia accuses U.S. of starting new arms race

22 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Washington is "initiating a new arms race" by deploying large-scale troops to Europe, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Monday. The U.S. military buildup in Europe has "a powerful potential for destroying the entire architecture of European security ... threatening to trigger long-term destructive consequences in the Euro-Atlantic region," she said in an online statement.

Chicago, IL

