People learn Chinese martial arts in Estonia
An Estonian boy learns Chinese martial arts from Cui Shikai, a Chinese with more than 20 years of martial arts teaching experience in Estonia, in Viljandi, southern Estonia on Jan. 24, 2017. The event of Week of China from Jan. 23 to Jan. 27 offers local people a chance to immerse in the culture of China including Martial Arts, calligraphy, paper cut, Dragon story, exhibitions and Chinese movies.
