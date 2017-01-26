Nasdaq successfully completes blockchain test in Estonia
Jan 23 Nasdaq Inc has successfully completed a test using blockchain technology to run proxy voting on its Estonian exchange and is now assessing whether to implement the new system, the company said on Monday. The technology allowed investors who own shares in companies listed on the Tallinn Stock Exchange, the country's only regulated secondary securities market, to vote online during investor meetings or transfer their voting rights to a proxy, the global exchange and clearing house operator said in a report published on Monday.
